NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $7.59 Million Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,560 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.20% of Switch worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Switch by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Switch by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Switch by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 545,600 shares of company stock worth $8,457,196. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

SWCH opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

