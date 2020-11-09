NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $8.44 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 499,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $119.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

