NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $8.66 Million Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 927,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

NYSE CCL opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.00. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.