NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $8.73 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,702,945 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $191.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.55.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

