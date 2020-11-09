NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 172.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $241.78 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $243.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

