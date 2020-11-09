NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,733 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,053,000 after purchasing an additional 133,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,706,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $150.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.00 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

