NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 8,633 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,073 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of FFIV opened at $144.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,720 shares of company stock worth $630,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

