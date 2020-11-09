NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 89,335 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,335 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $86,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

