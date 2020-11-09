NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,661 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

SIRI stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

