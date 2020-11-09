NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 12,656 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

NYSE:VLO opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

