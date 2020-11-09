NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,479 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.22.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $249.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average of $217.89. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $255.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,359. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

