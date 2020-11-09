NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 46,336 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,336 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 119,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

