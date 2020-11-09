NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,122 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

NYSE PNW opened at $83.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

