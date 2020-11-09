NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 76,700 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $146.74 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average of $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

