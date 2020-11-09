NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 8,670 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.18% of Regal Beloit worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.86.

RBC opened at $108.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.