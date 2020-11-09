NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,138 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,922,000 after buying an additional 1,713,011 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

