NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,729 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

NYSE DFS opened at $67.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

