NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,793,000 after buying an additional 331,792 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $10,299,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 695.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,107,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $123.21 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $124.74. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,822. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

