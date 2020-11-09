NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Torray LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

CHD stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

