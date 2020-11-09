NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after buying an additional 1,190,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,992,000 after buying an additional 1,088,552 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $32.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

