Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

NRILY stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.45. Nomura Research Institute has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

