Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSB. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Norbord from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Norbord and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Norbord from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.14.

Norbord stock opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 394.86. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$13.01 and a 1 year high of C$48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 572.18%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

