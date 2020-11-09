Nord/LB Analysts Give Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) a €194.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €221.62 ($260.73).

ETR:LIN opened at €210.60 ($247.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1-year high of €221.70 ($260.82). The business has a 50 day moving average of €199.67 and a 200 day moving average of €194.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

