Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

