Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (NPI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$44.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. Northland Power Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.52 and a 52 week high of C$45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.77.

NPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.67.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

