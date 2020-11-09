NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells 95,641 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $1,080,743.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,536,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 162,970 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 80.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

