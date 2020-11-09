Novanta (NOVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $120.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.17. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,978,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

