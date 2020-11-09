Novare Capital Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day moving average of $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

