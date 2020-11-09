NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) vs. The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Financial Analysis

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTN Buzztime and The E.W. Scripps’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.29 -$2.05 million N/A N/A The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.65 -$18.38 million $0.05 226.60

NTN Buzztime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The E.W. Scripps.

Profitability

This table compares NTN Buzztime and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NTN Buzztime and The E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The E.W. Scripps beats NTN Buzztime on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. The company operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

