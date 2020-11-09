Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.