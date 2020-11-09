OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OSW opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

