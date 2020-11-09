Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Open Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Open Lending from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of LPRO opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

