Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.22 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPRT opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $107,710.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,473.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $28,668.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,626 shares of company stock valued at $280,720. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

