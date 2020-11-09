Oppenheimer Raises Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $92.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Godaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Godaddy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Godaddy from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.87.

GDDY opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Godaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 59.23% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Godaddy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,281 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Godaddy during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

