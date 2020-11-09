Oppenheimer Raises Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $140.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Peloton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Peloton from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Peloton from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.31.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.35. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 984,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,379,726.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peloton by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton by 317.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Peloton by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

