Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

