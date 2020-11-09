Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 875,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $125.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

