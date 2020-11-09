Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Tobam increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 83,817.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after buying an additional 886,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701,401 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 498.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 486,586 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.07 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

