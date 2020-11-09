Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $123.28 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,324,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,800 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $123,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

