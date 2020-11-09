Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $178.72 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200,100 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Intel worth $178,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

