Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 102.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $83.70 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,185.00, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

