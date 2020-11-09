Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $96.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

