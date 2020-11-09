Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corteva by 11.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $591,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Corteva by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

