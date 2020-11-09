Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 482,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ stock opened at $148.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,237. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

