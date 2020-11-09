Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after acquiring an additional 106,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

