Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,111 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,360 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,261,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,166,000 after purchasing an additional 163,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $241.78 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $243.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

