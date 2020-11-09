Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 13,905 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 44.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

