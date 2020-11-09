Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,200 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

