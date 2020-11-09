Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,377 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,847 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $460,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $134.12 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $134.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

