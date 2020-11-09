Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,518 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 426.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.74 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

